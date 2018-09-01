Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $35,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SERV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 53,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 451,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

