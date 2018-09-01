SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,334.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

