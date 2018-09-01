Shire PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 4.26 (SHP)

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHP stock opened at GBX 4,498.50 ($58.03) on Friday. Shire has a one year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($37.93) and a one year high of GBX 5,021 ($64.77).

A number of analysts have commented on SHP shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shire to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($58.69) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 4,500 ($58.05) to GBX 4,900 ($63.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital cut their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 4,025 ($51.92) to GBX 3,856 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shire from GBX 3,650 ($47.08) to GBX 3,900 ($50.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,669.33 ($60.23).

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,299 ($55.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,351.29 ($9,483.09).

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

