Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stake Lifted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “$173.26” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.