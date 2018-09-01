Short Interest in Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) Declines By 43.8%

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,322 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 3,394,962 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,849,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TRCO stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Get Tribune Company Common Stock alerts:

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.10 million. Tribune Company Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Tribune Company Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 4.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 188.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,800 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock during the second quarter worth $2,947,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tribune Company Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Tribune Company Common Stock

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.