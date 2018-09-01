Shorty (SHORTY) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Shorty has a market cap of $826,788.00 and $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shorty has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Shorty coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008723 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000566 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shorty Profile

Shorty (SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site.

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shorty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

