ShowHand Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $457,040.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00308758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00157454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035451 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

