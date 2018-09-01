Signet Jewelers (SIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Signet Jewelers have not only surged but also outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is augmenting its digital marketing efforts and planned capital investments to uplift its performance. Also, the three-year strategic initiatives under ‘Signet Path to Brilliance’ plan, which includes cost effectiveness and investment in e-commerce development, omnichannel capabilities and product innovations looks encouraging. Additionally, the company is not only focusing on double-digit growth in e-commerce but is also striving to achieve 15% of total sales in fiscal 2021, which reflects an increase from 8% in fiscal 2018. However, we note that in spite of posting better-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019, management issued a soft second quarter guidance. Also, waning same store sales and margins are major concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIG. Nomura lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of SIG opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

