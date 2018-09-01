Siltronic (WAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.00 ($177.91).

Shares of WAF opened at €124.80 ($145.12) on Friday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

