Simon Property Group (SPG) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

SPG opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

