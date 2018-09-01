Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.1947217070739 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $308.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $143,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

