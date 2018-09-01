SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Market Cap Hits $23.02 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One SIRIN LABS Token token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Huobi, Liqui and YoBit. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $598,473.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00310502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00158459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036488 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000662 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Token Profile

SIRIN LABS Token’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 573,145,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,258,029 tokens. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIRIN LABS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIRIN LABS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIRIN LABS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

