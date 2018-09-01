Skeincoin (SKC) Price Tops $0.0253

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Skeincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Skeincoin has a total market cap of $340,946.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,197.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.54 or 0.04107536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $611.42 or 0.08497580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00919296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.01697189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00184049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.02205777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00043266 BTC.

About Skeincoin

Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,549,835 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,726 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

