SmartCash (SMART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $988,172.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a total market cap of $33.87 million and $988,172.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.48 or 0.04130038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.14 or 0.08595827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00913295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.01711415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.02226320 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00045349 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

