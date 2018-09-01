Software (SOW) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Software and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Software and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.71 ($50.83).

SOW opened at €42.50 ($49.42) on Thursday. Software has a twelve month low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a twelve month high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

