Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Park City Group (PCYG) Stock Price

Media stories about Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park City Group earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.9034304855743 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

PCYG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,881. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.