Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2090974684807 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBIO shares. B. Riley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of CBIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. 103,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,009. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%. analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

