Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neustar (NSR) Stock Price

News stories about Neustar (NYSE:NSR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neustar earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.9563628764708 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Neustar stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Neustar has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Neustar Company Profile

NeuStar, Inc is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities.

