Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xerium Technologies (XRM) Share Price

Media coverage about Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xerium Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.874926089004 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xerium Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

XRM remained flat at $$13.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.22. Xerium Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Xerium Technologies (NYSE:XRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $125.28 million during the quarter.

About Xerium Technologies

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

