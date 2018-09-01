Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Stock Price

News headlines about CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4577581431328 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 37,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.99. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. research analysts predict that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

