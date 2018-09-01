Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) Stock Price

News headlines about Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.3229030414698 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 95,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,831. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.