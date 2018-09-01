Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sally Beauty (SBH) Share Price

News coverage about Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sally Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.7477553090435 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. beau lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 1,476,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

