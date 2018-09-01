Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Stock Price

Media stories about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.302861454205 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:WPM opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

