Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AAON (AAON) Share Price

News coverage about AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AAON earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.3571555788976 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.69 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 17.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AAON will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $236,203.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $129,604.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,439,023.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock worth $664,401. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

