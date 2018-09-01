Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perceptron (PRCP) Share Price

Headlines about Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perceptron earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.5713458460622 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Perceptron alerts:

NASDAQ PRCP traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. Perceptron has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Perceptron had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.