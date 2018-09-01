Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI) Share Price

Media coverage about Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.282749142816 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Perion Network Ltd Common Stock alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

PERI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,912. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Perion Network Ltd Common Stock

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Ltd Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network Ltd Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.