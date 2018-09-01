Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sparton (SPA) Stock Price

News articles about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.6532059489617 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Sparton stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,753. Sparton has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

