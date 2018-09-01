Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8692557627477 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,574. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco High Income Trust II.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.