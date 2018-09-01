Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Stock Price

Media stories about PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI INC/SH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy producer an impact score of 45.7076726544378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIIK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 77,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,077. PHI INC/SH has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PHI INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About PHI INC/SH

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

