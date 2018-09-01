Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Stock Price

News articles about Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roadrunner Transportation Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 48.3263250470983 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RRTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 375,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,639. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 117.44%. The firm had revenue of $569.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Roadrunner Transportation Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

