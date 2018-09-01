Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Stock Price

News coverage about Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Realty Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8752328559769 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SRC opened at $8.37 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRC. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

