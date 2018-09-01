Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stepan (SCL) Stock Price

Media stories about Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stepan earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6134201348399 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Stepan news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $300,696.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,137,526.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,458 shares of company stock valued at $479,974. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

