Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Trade Desk (TTD) Share Price

News stories about Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trade Desk earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1394058368517 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.37.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $141.88 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $925,374.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,390,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

