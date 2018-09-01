Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Stock Price

News headlines about Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akoustis Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.6173200780757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 137,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,920. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

In related news, VP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $28,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,200 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $55,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.