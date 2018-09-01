Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Edap Tms (EDAP) Share Price

Media coverage about Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edap Tms earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 48.2780081322266 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,199. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

