Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Saratoga Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3371993214804 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,309. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Oberbeck sold 60,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

