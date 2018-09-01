Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Taubman Centers (TCO) Stock Price

News stories about Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taubman Centers earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1841897795157 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TCO opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.