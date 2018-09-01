Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Share Price

Media stories about CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CTI BioPharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.9659848987894 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on CTIC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

CTIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 217,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,100. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 313.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

