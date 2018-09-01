Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DSW (DSW) Stock Price

Media stories about DSW (NYSE:DSW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DSW earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 49.2858952738427 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSW. B. Riley lifted their price target on DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on DSW to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

In related news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

