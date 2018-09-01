Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gastar Exploration (GST) Stock Price

Media coverage about Gastar Exploration (NASDAQ:GST) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gastar Exploration earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.38664257061 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,715. Gastar Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered Gastar Exploration from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

