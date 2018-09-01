Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cactus (WHD) Share Price

Headlines about Cactus (NYSE:WHD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cactus earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3493518474733 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Johnson Rice began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cactus to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $34.18 on Friday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and rent a range of engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company’s products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, face frame, frameless, full overlay cabinets, flush inset cabinetry and furniture. Cactus was founded in August, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

