Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Stock Price

Headlines about Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8645713648706 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROSE. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,165. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 118.18% and a net margin of 13.78%. sell-side analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 32,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $284,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,104.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Quarls purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $512,026. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

