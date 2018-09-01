Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BMC Stock (BMCH) Share Price

News articles about BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BMC Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0112792879661 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $26.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

BMCH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 431,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock worth $674,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.