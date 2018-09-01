Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pendrell (PCO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Pendrell (NASDAQ:PCO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pendrell earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.349335004016 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCO traded down $88.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.50. 10,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. Pendrell has a 12 month low of $589.00 and a 12 month high of $761.00.

About Pendrell

Pendrell Corporation is engaged in the business of licensing and selling intellectual property (IP) rights to others. The Company invests in, acquires and monetizes IP rights. The Company’s subsidiaries hold patents that support over four IP licensing programs that it owns and manages, such as digital media, digital cinema, wireless technologies, and memory and storage technologies.

