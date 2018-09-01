Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Sonoco Products worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signition LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $367,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,458.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vicki B. Arthur sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $74,137.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,966.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,520. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “$56.02” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.04 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

