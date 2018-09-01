S&P Global (SPGI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6549117287044 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

SPGI stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $149.97 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $982,171. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.