SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.