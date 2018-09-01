SpreadCoin (SPR) Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $10,853.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001040 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 10,548,993 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

