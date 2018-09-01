SproutsExtreme Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,783.00 (SPEX)

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. SproutsExtreme has a market cap of $267,783.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SproutsExtreme has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00114964 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011582 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000597 BTC.

SproutsExtreme Coin Profile

SproutsExtreme (CRYPTO:SPEX) is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme.

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SproutsExtreme using one of the exchanges listed above.

