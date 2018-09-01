SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Receives $12.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.82.

SRCI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other SRC Energy news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,335.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SRC Energy by 203.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 226,111 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in SRC Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 234,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period.

SRC Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,365. SRC Energy has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

